The Panthers have lost one of their more consistent performers, with what has become a consistent diagnosis.

Tight end Greg Olsen won’t return to today’s game against the Buccaneers, with a right foot injury.

It appeared to be a non-contact situation, which is bad news for the Panthers since Olsen missed three games earlier this year, after re-breaking the foot he broke last year.

He missed nine games last year, ending a streak of three straight 1,000-yard seasons.