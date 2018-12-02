Jaguars shut out the Colts to snap seven-game losing streak

AP

The Jaguars changed things up on offense last week.

And even without playing any, they beat the Colts.

The Jaguars took a classic 6-0 win over their AFC South rivals, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Colts.

They did it by getting back to their roots as a team which could dominate defensively. They limited the Colts to 265 yards, and collected three sacks and an interception.

The Colts were driving late, but Andrew Luck‘s pass to tight end Erik Swoope was stopped in bounds by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and time expired before the Colts could get another play off.

That was enough on a day when the Jaguars gained just 211 yards in the debut of new play-caller Scott Milanovich and quarterback Cody Kessler.

Kessler was 18-of-24 for 150 yards, but didn’t make any big mistakes, allowing them to win with a pair of field goals.