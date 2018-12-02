Jerry Hughes caught shouting at official in tunnel after loss

Getty Images

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes had some heated words for an official in the tunnel after Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins.

Video from Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo shows Hughes yelling at one of the officials while being restrained by what appears to be a team employee. It sounds like Hughes is shouting that the official called him a “b—h” — other reporters in the vicinity report that’s the case — and he said “I’ll catch you” while being walked away from the official.

When asked about the incident, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com Hughes said he doesn’t “recall it.” He said the same when asked if an official called him a “b—h” and then called the officiating in the game “fair.”

The Bills were penalized 13 times in the 21-17 loss.