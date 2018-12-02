Jets out to 13-0 lead in Tennessee

Getty Images

The Jets haven’t scored more than 13 points in a game since Week Seven, but they already have 13 points on Sunday.

Jason Myers hit his second field goal of the game with 11:41 to go in the second quarter and the Jets are up 13-0 over the Titans. Myers’ first field goal kicked off the scoring, but the team’s lone touchdown didn’t come from the offense.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson intercepted a Marcus Mariota pass and returned in 31 yards for a score. Johnson has been hurt a lot this season and hasn’t made the Jets look smart for giving him a big contract when he’s healthy, but he came up with a big play in the first quarter.

The Titans offense hasn’t generated anything on their other drives and will need to find some spark if they’re going to avoid a third straight loss.