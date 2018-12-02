Jets place Marcus Maye on injured reserve

Getty Images

Jets safety Marcus Maye‘s second NFL season has come to an early end.

The Jets placed Maye on injured reserve on Saturday. Maye had been ruled out for this weekend’s game with shoulder and thumb injuries and head coach Todd Bowles said this week that surgery was a possibility for the 2017 second-round pick.

Injuries have been a constant for Maye, who didn’t play against the Patriots last weekend, this season. He missed the first three games of the year with a foot injury and broke his thumb in Week Six, which led him to miss the team’s next game.

Maye had 34 tackles, an interception and a half-sack when he was healthy enough to play this season.

Cornerback Jeremy Clark was promoted from the practice squad to fill Maye’s roster spot. Clark was a sixth-round pick last season.