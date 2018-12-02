Jets take 16-6 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Titans got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter, but they still have work to do if they want to get a home win over the Jets.

The Jets scored the first 16 points of the game and remained up by 10 after Anthony Firkser‘s touchdown pass by blocking Ryan Succop‘s extra point attempt. It was the second blocked kick of the day for the Jets as linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis got his hands on a Brett Kern kick earlier in the second quarter.

Jason Myers hit his third field goal of the game on the ensuing drive and this game would be out of reach if the Jets had not settled for field goals on all three of their scoring drives. Penalties haven’t helped on that front, but the Titans defense has done a good job of stiffening its back at the right moment.

That would make for an even closer game if not for Trumaine Johnson‘s 31-yard interception return for a touchdown. Mariota looked sharper as the half went along and had a big run to help set up the touchdown, so the Titans will hope to build on that as they work to keep playoff hopes alive in Nashville.