John Harbaugh: There’s no QB controversy in our locker room

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson won his third consecutive start, and with Joe Flacco nearing a return, the Ravens will have a decision to make at the position.

Jackson completed 12 of 21 passes for 125 yards and ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the Ravens’ 26-16 victory over the Falcons. He briefly gave way to Robert Griffin III before clearing a concussion check.

“He’s done enough [to continue starting],” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

But Harbaugh added he has made no decision about who will start next week or beyond.

Flacco was not cleared to play Sunday.

Flacco remains week to week with a right hip injury, Harbaugh said, but is expected to do more in practice this week. Flacco did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday before being listed as doubtful in the team’s status report.

“There is no quarterback controversy in our locker room. Maybe we’ll play all three or maybe we’ll play one,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.