Josh McCown expected to start again for Jets

AP

The Jets listed rookie quarterback Sam Darnold as questionable to play against the Titans on Sunday after he returned to practice this week, but it looks like he won’t get the green light to return to the lineup.

Darnold has missed the last two games with a foot injury and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Josh McCown will start at quarterback again this week.

That’s the direction things appeared to be heading as the week wound down. McCown was also limited in two practices this week with back and thumb injuries, which led head coach Todd Bowles to say that he’d start the healthier quarterback this weekend. McCown returned for a full practice Friday and did not receive an injury designation on the final report of the week.

Davis Webb has served as McCown’s backup the last two games. The inactive list will become official 90 minutes ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.