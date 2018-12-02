Kareem Hunt: I just want to let the world know how sorry I am

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 2, 2018, 11:11 AM EST
Getty Images

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt gave his first public comments today, saying in an ESPN interview that he’s sorry and ashamed of his actions after he was caught on tape shoving and kicking a woman.

“I just want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions. It’s been a tough time for me and I’m extremely embarrassed because of that video,” Hunt said. “I’m definitely not that kind of person. My mother raised me right. I was raised by my mom and my grandma and they taught me right from wrong.”

Hunt declined to get into what happened between himself and the woman in the video prior to the incident caught on tape, saying only that he was wrong.

“It don’t really matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have taken responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to de-escalate the whole situation,” Hunt said.

Hunt alluded to someone saying something that upset him, but did not give specifics.

“Some things were said that I did not like. That’s not an excuse. That person in that video did not deserve that,” Hunt said. “I feel like I let a lot of people down and I just really want to apologize to everybody, the Chiefs organization, my family and close friends.”

Hunt said he had never met the woman in the video until the night in question, had no relationship with her and has had no contact with her since. He also admitted to lying to the Chiefs about what happened after the incident was first reported in February, but he said the NFL hasn’t questioned him about the incident.

Asked if he thinks he’ll ever play in the NFL again, Hunt said, “Honestly, I really don’t know. I hope so.”

32 responses to “Kareem Hunt: I just want to let the world know how sorry I am

  2. Obviously, Kareem, you ARE that kind of person. It happened, you did it.

    Fortunately, you don’t have to continue to be that kind of person. Maybe this will be the wake up call you need. I hope so.

  7. He said the NFL never interviewed him which is unbelievable.

    Roger Goodell, 8/2012 via CBSSports.com

  8. I completely understand. I believe you & i hope you get a 2nd chance. Anyone that says otherwise are full of themselves, & dont believe in equality.

  10. The Redskins could replace Adrian Peterson with Kareem Hunt. Hunt is a choir boy compared to Peterson. If our court system put Peterson back on the streets, I’m sure Hunt will be playing again soon. I don’t run the court system, but they obviously accept a certain amount of violence. I guess you can’t put everyone in jail.

  11. Our legal system will determine guilt or innocence—but if his presence undermines a team’s image, value, or morale…he’s got no future in the NFL.

    Second chances are all well and good, but this game is about money and image. He’s done and he knows it.

  13. This should be the last time we allow Roger Goodell to screw up another domestic violence incident.

    He needs to be fired for this.

  15. No your sorry you got caught is all. Did you pay this women a large sum of money and publicly apologize way back when this happened. No you lied through your teeth to your bosses and hoped no one had a tape of this.
    I hope your getting paid zip and your contract declares you get nothing for breaking the rules.

  18. Yes Cardinealsfan . . . .we do all have emotions that we cannot control 100% of the time

    That is when a normal person raises his voice or shows displeasure by talking in a stern voice. Losing emotions does not mean you push a lady down and then kick her while she is on the floor. Maybe a Neanderthal acts that way but not a normal person.

  19. cardinealsfan20 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 11:24 am
    “Obviously Kareem, you ARE that kind of person. It happened, you did it”.
    All humans have emotions. No human can control their emotions 100% of the time.

    And yet we expect our police officers to do just that

  23. the world doesn’t need your apology, the woman does..

    now be a man, grow up and discard that type behavior

  25. The question I would love to ask Kareem Hunt is would you be telling us how sorry you are had you not been caught in your bold-faced lie?
    You’re sorry alright. I’d be sorry too if I blew an opportunity to be on a team which has a chance to get to the Super Bowl but got caught lying about beating on a woman and got cut.
    I feel sorry for the woman and I feel bad about all the Chief’s fans and players you let down in a big way. They are the ones who you hurt and you are not anywhere close to anyone I feel sorry for.
    So do us all a favor — take your punishment like a man and then prove you are sorry by donating a good portion of your salary every year for battered women’s shelters. Because we know you’ll play again and be making big bucks again, because the NFL has no conscience about this stuff, either. They are as phony as you are about it, just like Ray Rice, Ezekiel Elliott, and others.

  26. Re: “All humans have emotions, no human can control their emotions 100% of the time”

    if you are a man, you had better control your emotions 100 % of the time when it comes down to using physical force on a woman, period.

  27. Before he is given a second chance. Needs to rework his issues. Apologize to that woman and her boyfriend/husband, and hope he can learn from this. And hope he can learn from his mistakes. Be a human being before you are anything else. Needs to do whatever it takes to do that.

  28. This is on the owners. Every decion Roger Goodell makes is wrong and they got it wrong again here. You never interviewed Kareem Hunt? After what you went through with Ray Rice? I guess this is how the owners want it because they keep supporting Goodell.

  29. Ray rice told the truth about the incident and then the video came out and NFL/team abandoned him. He was blackbaled. Hunt lied and will most likely be given a second chance.

  30. Maybe he didn’t apologize before because because goodell told em to keep quiet and just focus on the season .
    Maybe goodell said not to talk about it.

  31. Just one time I would like someone in this situation to tell the truth. They should come out and say that they lied about everything from the beginning and are only now apologizing because video was released. I know his agent and PR team are telling him that he needs to apologize but anyone with even a speck of common sense knows that he’s only apologizing because now everyone saw what he did. I cannot stand when people pretend to care about something because they are told by other people that they should care about it

  32. I hate when people make a mistake like this and try and bring up the fact that they were not raised like that. Of course you’re weren’t raised like that but you still did it anyway. What’s the point of mentioning your Mother or Grandmother aside from the fact that you’re somehow trying to gain sympathy by using your parents as some kind of shield. If I ever hit a woman, which I would never do under any circumstances, the last thing I’m going to do is mention my parents and how they raised me

