Kareem Hunt: I just want to let the world know how sorry I am

Getty Images

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt gave his first public comments today, saying in an ESPN interview that he’s sorry and ashamed of his actions after he was caught on tape shoving and kicking a woman.

“I just want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions. It’s been a tough time for me and I’m extremely embarrassed because of that video,” Hunt said. “I’m definitely not that kind of person. My mother raised me right. I was raised by my mom and my grandma and they taught me right from wrong.”

Hunt declined to get into what happened between himself and the woman in the video prior to the incident caught on tape, saying only that he was wrong.

“It don’t really matter what happened. I was in the wrong. I could have taken responsibility and made the right decision to find a way to de-escalate the whole situation,” Hunt said.

Hunt alluded to someone saying something that upset him, but did not give specifics.

“Some things were said that I did not like. That’s not an excuse. That person in that video did not deserve that,” Hunt said. “I feel like I let a lot of people down and I just really want to apologize to everybody, the Chiefs organization, my family and close friends.”

Hunt said he had never met the woman in the video until the night in question, had no relationship with her and has had no contact with her since. He also admitted to lying to the Chiefs about what happened after the incident was first reported in February, but he said the NFL hasn’t questioned him about the incident.

Asked if he thinks he’ll ever play in the NFL again, Hunt said, “Honestly, I really don’t know. I hope so.”