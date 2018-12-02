Kyle Lauletta active, Mitchell Trubisky isn’t

Getty Images

The Giants haven’t decided to take a look at rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta with the first team yet, but they have bumped him up one notch on the depth chart.

Lauletta is active for the first time this season for Sunday’s game against the Bears. Alex Tanney had served as the No. 2 quarterback behind Eli Manning for the first 11 games this season and is inactive on Sunday.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about giving Lauletta, who was selected in the fourth round, a look this week and snapped back that he isn’t holding tryouts.

While Lauletta could get into Sunday’s game one way or another, Mitchell Trubisky won’t play. The Bears stopped short of ruling him out on Friday and he made the trip to New Jersey for the game, but he’s on the inactive list Sunday. Chase Daniel will start his second straight game for the NFC North leaders.