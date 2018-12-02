Lamar Jackson in concussion protocol, RG3 now in game

Getty Images

The Ravens have gotten a boost in recent weeks from quarterback Lamar Jackson, but he’s not going to finish his third start.

The rookie quarterback took a shot to the head and is now in the concussion protocol, meaning he won’t finish this game.

That leaves Robert Griffin III to finish things, since Joe Flacco is inactive today with a hip injury. The Ravens are up 13-10 in the third quarter.

This will be Griffin’s first snap in a regular season game since 2016, and it’s a good thing they have him around since they’ve normally only kept two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.