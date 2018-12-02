LeSean McCoy “sure” Josh Allen’s running will get attention

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s attempt to hit tight end Charles Clay with a game-winning pass fell incomplete on Sunday afternoon, which left the quarterback lamenting a missed opportunity to beat the Dolphins.

Allen had a lot to do with putting the Bills in position to have that chance and he made a lot of plays outside of the passing game. Allen ran for 125 yards in Sunday’s loss, which is the most that a quarterback has run for in a game since Colin Kaepernick in 2014 and the most by a rookie quarterback since Robert Griffin III in 2012.

Allen, who ran for 99 yards in Week 12, also became the fourth player to run for at least 125 yards while also throwing two touchdown passes. Walter Payton, Tobin Rote and Michael Vick are the others and Rote was also the last quarterback to run for at least 234 total yards in two straight games. All of that leads LeSean McCoy to believe the book on Allen will be changing in the coming weeks.

“You got to put [Allen] in that category as a runner,” McCoy said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “Normally, a big white boy, stiff — you don’t think he can move like that. But now, I’m sure he’ll get that attention. ‘OK, he can run.'”

The Bills will surely be hoping to see Allen making more plays with his arm in the future, but they don’t have enough offensive threats to get too choosy right now.