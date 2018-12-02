Matt Nagy: I love where this team is at

Getty Images

The Bears had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Giants on Sunday despite a valiant comeback effort in the final two minutes of the game.

Chicago rallied to tie the game after falling behind by 10 points on an Aldrick Rosas field goal, but the Giants scored the only points in overtime and secured a 30-27 win on their home field. There was plenty to lament for the Bears when the game was over, including three turnovers and an inability to get the Giants offense off the field quickly in the second half.

Head coach Matt Nagy went in a different direction in his postgame comments, however.

“I absolutely love this team,” Nagy said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “I love where we’re at. This is life, man. How are you going to rebound back from it? Are you going to sulk or are you going to pick it back up, go practice, go play and learn? That’s what we’re going to do.”

They’re going to need to come up with a pretty big rebound. The Rams will be in town next Sunday night and the Vikings will be right on their tail if results go their way on Sunday afternoon and next week, so the Bears will need more than a strong rally that falls short next time out.