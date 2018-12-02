Mike McCarthy: I’ve never been in this spot

Posted by Josh Alper on December 2, 2018, 5:50 PM EST
The Packers lost to the Cardinals on Sunday and that leaves them at 4-7-1 and without any playoff hopes with four games to play.

It has been a while since the Packers have found themselves in that position at this point in the season, something that head coach Mike McCarthy referenced in his postgame press conference. McCarthy was asked if the team will start looking at young players as they play out the string on the season.

“I mean, I’ve never been in this spot,” McCarthy said. “I’m not going to act like I know what the hell I’m going to do tomorrow when they get in here. So, we’re going to do what we always do, we’re going to represent the Packers the right way, I know that. Other than that, we’ll focus on what’s in front of us.”

The bigger question for the Packers is how much longer McCarthy will be the one making any of these decisions. McCarthy said more than once in his press conference that he didn’t do a good enough job and that’s become too familiar a refrain in Green Bay.

Speculation that he’ll be out of his job is going to increase sharply after Sunday’s loss and it may be down to a matter of when the Packers decide to make a change rather than if they are going to make one at this point.

33 responses to “Mike McCarthy: I’ve never been in this spot

  8. He’s covering for someone. No question who will lose … The coach or a $134m QB.

    Tell you one thing, Rodgers looks “not right”…and yeah, it’s his mechanics. Depending on arm strength…throwing into the flats while backpeddling… Burying passes – I hear and read the press saying he’s pressing… I don’t think so, I think he’s doing whatever the hell he feels like doing

  9. I like McCarthy despite some obvious flaws but he since he can’t get the team and/or Rodgers to respond he has to go. I just hope Green Bay chooses wisely his replacement.

    And for the record, if not for Brian Bostick’s bungle in 2014 McCarthy’s legacy would be better remembered.

  11. Hate on McCarthy but his record is better than Sean Payton or Pete Carroll – where you gonna find a top HC? The problem, in a way, is the QB (or rather how he is considered). While Aaron is something like 84th all-time in Q4 comebacks, a killer stat came out a few days ago that he’s 0-37 in Q4 comebacks against teams with winning records. 0-37. Never done it.

    The problem is everyone in the GB office (and the media) thinking Aaron is not just elite but the GOAT – and paying him as such – and they all just expect him to carry the team year after year (because when you pay him that much money, he has to do it). But he lacks the smarts of Brady or Manning and lacks their comeback-ability, lacks their leadership and lacks their smarts.

  15. fordmandalay says:
    December 2, 2018 at 5:57 pm
    Boy do the Packers stink. Looking forward to their fans defending

    //////

    You won’t find much of that.

  17. streetyson says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:04 pm
    Hate on McCarthy but his record is better than Sean Payton or Pete Carroll – where you gonna find a top HC? The problem, in a way, is the QB (or rather how he is considered). While Aaron is something like 84th all-time in Q4 comebacks, a killer stat came out a few days ago that he’s 0-37 in Q4 comebacks against teams with winning records. 0-37. Never done it.

    The problem is everyone in the GB office (and the media) thinking Aaron is not just elite but the GOAT – and paying him as such – and they all just expect him to carry the team year after year (because when you pay him that much money, he has to do it). But he lacks the smarts of Brady or Manning and lacks their comeback-ability, lacks their leadership and lacks their smarts.

    /////

    All good things come to an end. Try not to make this about the Patriots. It makes you look insecure about your team and qb….

    Aaron will be fine next year. A new coach with a fresh scheme with another year under the new GM will improve things quickly.

  19. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:14 pm
    I mean, what is McCarthy saying?
    They were in this spot LAST YEAR.

    Clueless.

    /////

    I’m sure he’s trying do differentiate this year to not having his qb last year.

    Problem is he’s the common denominator and not a very successful football coach anymore.

    He knows he’s done and he’s not wearing it well.

  20. “I’m not going to act like I know what the hell I’m going to do tomorrow ”

    Why would he change now? It’s been this way since he was hired, but they’ve had enough talent to overcome him. I’m surprised the players didn’t abandon him long ago.
    They will look talented again after they get new coaching.

  21. Aaron will be fine next year. A new coach with a fresh scheme with another year under the new GM will improve things quickly.
    —————-
    Packer fans have posted this many times.

    I’m not sure Aaron will allow a coach to come in and coach him.
    He is a diva that isn’t coachable.
    Time will tell. I don’t think its automatically better with a new coach.

  23. Just think of how many more new State Farm commercials Rodgers can make now that his January is cleared up? That said, I can still see them playing spoiler to the Bears’ playoff aspirations, just because.

  24. McCarthy just fails to realize the GOAT QB needs a running game, offensive line, solid special teams, a tight end, and the ability to call his own plays to reach his full potential. Oh, and he needs to be able blame coaching or teammates when bad things happen. Kinda like LeBron but with less failure.

  26. Yup, I’m a Vikings fan here to say hi. Don’t act like you don’t troll our threads. It’s cool tho, you can still talk about your trophy case.

  27. marvin1958 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:04 pm
    Viking fans will be here soon enough…when they SHOULD be rooting for their supposed team.

    _____________________________________________________

    I’m not one of the trolls, but, to be fair, we can multitask. Commercial breaks, you know.

  28. topnflfan says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:22 pm
    McCarthy just fails to realize the GOAT QB needs a running game, offensive line, solid special teams, a tight end, and the ability to call his own plays to reach his full potential. Oh, and he needs to be able blame coaching or teammates when bad things happen. Kinda like LeBron but with less failure.

    2 0 Rate This

    ————————
    I’m sure he knows that. How much say so, if any, does he have about the $$$$$$$?
    When the “GOAT” got paid, he may have thought “I’m screwed.”
    Play calling, who knows?

  29. “come to cincinnati”
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    As long as the mike brown family is running the team
    there is no reason to think Mike McCarthy is gonna help.

    SEE: Andrew Whitworth

  31. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:19 pm
    Aaron will be fine next year. A new coach with a fresh scheme with another year under the new GM will improve things quickly.
    —————-
    Packer fans have posted this many times.

    I’m not sure Aaron will allow a coach to come in and coach him.
    He is a diva that isn’t coachable.
    Time will tell. I don’t think its automatically better with a new coach.

    //////

    McCarthy reworked his whole throwing motion when he got here. How is that un-coachable?

    You calling him that is more conjecture than fact. They guy got as good as he is by changing most of what he did as a qb in college.

  32. andrwken says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:14 pm
    streetyson says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    The problem is everyone in the GB office (and the media) thinking Aaron is not just elite but the GOAT – and paying him as such – and they all just expect him to carry the team year after year (because when you pay him that much money, he has to do it).

    —————————

    Complete nonsense. Rodgers contract extension doesn’t kick in until next year. His 2018 cap # is 14th among QBs and he has been *underpaid* for many years. They are short on LBs and DBs every year. They took 9 years to fire Dom Capers. The “highly successful NFL coach” Mike McCarthy hasn’t been subjected to accountability due to the lack of a traditional ownership structure. There’s really been no urgency to build championship rosters since Mike Holmgren and Ron Wolf left. They have by and large wasted the 20 years since of Favre and Rodgers.

    Now Rodgers is getting old and the contract might actually become a problem…he’s 36 next year and they need a total rebuild. But up to this point, his return on investment has been the envy of the league. Make no mistake, he’s been a tugboat for this franchise and it’s front office.

  33. topnflfan says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:22 pm
    McCarthy just fails to realize the GOAT QB needs a running game, offensive line, solid special teams, a tight end, and the ability to call his own plays to reach his full potential. Oh, and he needs to be able blame coaching or teammates when bad things happen. Kinda like LeBron but with less failure.

    /////

    Most of the talent issues fall on the ex-gm. He’s already been moved out.

    This year alone has addressed the TE and RB with good players.

    Getting players to play, scheme, and out coaching another coach once in a while falls squarely on McCarthy.

