Mike McCarthy: I’ve never been in this spot

Getty Images

The Packers lost to the Cardinals on Sunday and that leaves them at 4-7-1 and without any playoff hopes with four games to play.

It has been a while since the Packers have found themselves in that position at this point in the season, something that head coach Mike McCarthy referenced in his postgame press conference. McCarthy was asked if the team will start looking at young players as they play out the string on the season.

“I mean, I’ve never been in this spot,” McCarthy said. “I’m not going to act like I know what the hell I’m going to do tomorrow when they get in here. So, we’re going to do what we always do, we’re going to represent the Packers the right way, I know that. Other than that, we’ll focus on what’s in front of us.”

The bigger question for the Packers is how much longer McCarthy will be the one making any of these decisions. McCarthy said more than once in his press conference that he didn’t do a good enough job and that’s become too familiar a refrain in Green Bay.

Speculation that he’ll be out of his job is going to increase sharply after Sunday’s loss and it may be down to a matter of when the Packers decide to make a change rather than if they are going to make one at this point.