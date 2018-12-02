NFL issues new statement on Kareem Hunt case

Getty Images

The NFL would prefer to focus on football. And so, during an early slate of football games, the NFL issued a new statement regarding the Kareem Hunt case.

“The NFL’s investigation began immediately following the incident in February,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a new statement posted on Twitter at 1:35 p.m. ET. “Consistent with standard investigatory practices, the NFL continues to pursue a complete understanding of the facts. The NFL’s ongoing investigation will include further attempts to speak to the complainants involved in the incident. It will include a review of the new information that was made public on Friday — which was not available to the NFL previously — as well as further conversations with all parties involved in the incident.”

The term “further” implies that conversations with the parties involved in the incident have occurred. Hunt says, and a source with knowledge of the league’s handling of the situation has confirmed, that an interview has not yet happened.

The league intended all along to speak to Hunt, after speaking to the alleged victim and others who have information about the incident. With the league unable to get the alleged victim or others to speak about the issue, a discussion with Hunt would be premature.

The problem for the league is that the circumstances create the impression that the league checked a few boxes and then opted to do nothing, waiting for circumstances to change. Unfortunately for Hunt, those circumstances changed. Unfortunately for the NFL, the changed circumstances will result in greater scrutiny regarding the manner in which these cases are handled by the league.

That said, the league wasn’t in an easy spot. If the hotel won’t give up the video, if the relevant law-enforcement agency won’t even seek the video, and if the alleged victim won’t talk, there’s not really anything the NFL — which has no subpoena power or other authority to force cooperation — can do, other than wait.

Or, as explained on Saturday, hire whoever it is from TMZ who finds, and buys, those videos.