Odell Beckham: Don’t question my effort

The Giants became one of the few teams to fall victim to an onside kick after the league’s rules for kickoffs changed this offseason and that gave the Bears life at the end of regulation on Sunday.

Cody Parkey‘s kick found its way to tight end Daniel Brown and the Bears drove for a game-tying touchdown on the final play of regulation. It looked like Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham had a chance to step in front of the ball before it got to Brown, but he didn’t appear to go full bore after the ball.

Beckham said after the game that he was trying to run up and get in the mix, but didn’t take it kindly when he was asked why he didn’t dive for the ball.

“Nobody should ever question my effort or my heart,” Beckham said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

One need only glance at social media to see questions about those things and it would likely be much worse had the Giants not bounced back to win 30-27.