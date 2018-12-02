Odell Beckham throws TD to put Giants up 17-14

Getty Images

The Giants suffered through a rough first half for quarterback Eli Manning so they tried something else in the passing game to open the second half.

It’s not a move to rookie Kyle Lauletta, however. For the second time this year, the Giants employed wide receiver Odell Beckham as a thrower and it paid off with a touchdown for the second time this year.

Beckham took a flip from Manning and then hit a wide-open Russell Shepard for a 49-yard score. Beckham threw a 57-yard touchdown in a Week Five loss to the Panthers. He’s the first wideout to throw two touchdowns in a season since former Steeler (and former college quarterback) Antwan Randle-El did it with the Steelers in 2010.

The extra point put the Giants up 17-14 with just over two minutes off the clock in the third quarter.