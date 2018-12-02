Packers fire Mike McCarthy

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy has coached his last game with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced that they fired McCarthy today, just a couple of hours after their 20-17 loss to the Cardinals at Lambeau Field. That loss virtually assured the Packers will miss the playoffs, and that was enough to get McCarthy sent packing.

Joe Philbin will serve as the interim head coach, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy announced.

“The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately,” Murphy said in a statement. “Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field. We want to thank Mike, his wife, Jessica, and the rest of the McCarthy family for all that they have done for the Packers and the Green Bay and Wisconsin communities. We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”

Whoever the coach of the Packers in 2019 is, he’ll need to get Aaron Rodgers back on track. The Packers’ offense has been a mess this year, and McCarthy has taken the fall.