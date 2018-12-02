Packers join Browns in getting head start on coaching search

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2018, 9:08 PM EST
On one hand, the Packers could have gone through the motions for the next four weeks, waiting to fire coach Mike McCarthy on the Sunday night or Monday morning after the season ends. On the other hand, the hand that was chosen, the Packers opted to remove the Band-Aid now, ending the relationship in the 13th week of McCarthy’s 13th year and commencing the process of looking for his successor.

And so the Packers join the Browns in getting a head start on their search for a new coach, a valuable tool when it comes to commencing the process of lining up potential candidates through the back channels.

If the job is filled, it would be a bad look for various Sunday Splash! reports to emerge regarding the candidates to whom the Packers privately have reached out. Now, the Packers can begin talking to people without worrying about the potential awkwardness that would come from increased rumors and reports and chatter about McCarthy possibly being out and someone else possibly being in.

And to the extent that the Browns are interested in McCarthy, they can commence the process of talking to him directly.

  5. The problem with the Packers wasn’t McCarthy – it was and remains Rodgers contract. No player in the salary cap era is worth 33.5 million. Brady plays for about half that and it affords the Patriots a lot of upgrades that Rodgers will never enjoy. McCarthy may not be Bellichick, but take a look at his record before and after that contract was signed. Did he get dumber? I don’t think so.

  9. Todd Roberts says:
    December 2, 2018 at 9:18 pm
    The problem with the Packers wasn’t McCarthy – it was and remains Rodgers contract. No player in the salary cap era is worth 33.5 million. Brady plays for about half that and it affords the Patriots a lot of upgrades that Rodgers will never enjoy

    ——————
    After Danny Amendola left the Pats and signed with Miami he said something to effect that “Everyone knows the Pats don’t pay anybody”. Wrong. The Pats rarely pay top dollar for specific players but for the most part EVERYBODY on the team does pretty good because the money is spread around.

  10. The big money in Rodgers contract isn’t due until March. That’s not the reason why they are playing poorly. They aren’t very good this year plain and simple. Coach had to go

  12. caboose12 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 9:31 pm
    The big money in Rodgers contract isn’t due until March.
    ###

    Rodgers is only getting about $13 mil in March.

    He’ll have already collected around $67 mil by the end of this season.

    Yes. That’s over $80 mil in less than 12 months.

    Rodgers wanted big money, and he wanted as much as he could get right now.

    And the Packers gave it to him.

    Worst contract ever written (unless you are Aaron Rodgers).

  13. Don’t forget everyone………….it’s a business first, a sport second, and making friends never enters the picture. As a fan, I wish McMarthy the best, I appreciate his devotion and effort, but I was ready for him to go after the Seattle debacle.

    The Packers need help. Any new coach will be satisfied knowing the problems do not begin at the difficult-to-fill quarterback position. That base is covered.

    And why are all the Viking trolls here, giving their narrow-minded, fight-picking advice? Are all the guaranteed problems fixed on that team?

    Start there. How about calling out the Vikings as pretenders, which they are? Once again, the Packers provide a void and the Vikings shoot themselves in the foot, a “guaranteed” foot at that.

  16. I’ve always liked this arrogant, smug, and fat clown of a head coach.

    Now, with that said, the idiot who approved giving record money to a QB who cannot run a regular offense without getting free plays and who was injured is a complete idiot who needs to be fired.

    Then Erwin Wawgers needs to be set free so he can have time to do more stupid insurance commercials.

  17. caboose12 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 9:31 pm
    The big money in Rodgers contract isn’t due until March. That’s not the reason why they are playing poorly. They aren’t very good this year plain and simple. Coach had to go

    ————————————-

    Rodgers is $14 million heavier/year on the cap right now than he was when they were champs in 2010. That situation will indeed get worse, firing McCarthy isn’t gonna fix it.

  18. Kind of funny – all the QB’s with the big money – Ryan, Rogers, Carr, Garappalo, Stafford – not only are not going to the playoffs but are all playing poorly and have losing records -nobody has an excuse except Garapps.

  19. I think a lot of people would argue that McCarthy kept his job as long as it did because Aaron Rodgers was doing so well. Now that Rogers is not as good, McCarthy can no longer look as good.

  21. Stella says:

    How about calling out the Vikings as pretenders, which they are?
    ###

    If the Vikings are pretenders, what does that make the Packers?

    The Packers are paying Rodgers almost as much money in year one of his new deal as Cousins will get over the full 3 year deal with the Vikings.

    Yet you continue to act like Cousins contract is bigger than Rodgers.

    Why is that?

  22. Funny how Packer fans saying that Rodgers’ big money isn’t due until March; but isn’t that a bad thing if the Packers are this bad and his big money hasn’t even kicked in yet?

