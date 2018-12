AP

The Patriots had no problem against the league’s third-rated defense on their opening drive.

New England marched 81 yards in eight plays for a touchdown, taking a 7-0 lead over the Vikings.

After the Patriots forced a three-and-out, Tom Brady completed 4 of 5 passes for 70 yards. The passes went to four different receivers.

New England also used three different rushers on its three carries.

James Develin scored the touchdown on a 1-yard run.