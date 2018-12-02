Patriots lead Vikings 17-10 heading into fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Vikings fought their way back to a tie game only to see the Patriots move right down the field for the second time Sunday.

Minnesota tied the game on a 39-yard Dan Bailey field goal with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter, but New England regained the lead only 1:45 later.

Josh Gordon caught two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown on the 75-yard scoring drive. Those are his only two catches of the game, and both went for 24 yards.

The Vikings have stymied the Patriots for most of the game, forcing three punts and a missed field goal.

Tom Brady has completed 21 of 28 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots have had seven players run the ball and eight players have caught at least one pass.

Kirk Cousins has completed 22 of 31 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Dalvin Cook has eight carries for 84 yards.