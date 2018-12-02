Patriots roll on, beat Vikings 24-10

Posted by Charean Williams on December 2, 2018, 7:26 PM EST
It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t sexy. It wasn’t impressive. It wasn’t overwhelming.

It was a win.

The Patriots did their job, beating the Vikings 24-10 on Sunday.

It was New England’s eighth victory in its past nine games and moved the Patriots to 9-3 and keep them in the second spot in the AFC playoff standings with a head-to-head victory over Houston. The Vikings, who had a chance to pick up a game on the Bears, fell to 6-5-1.

It was an uneven performance by the Patriots, one that likely won’t please Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady threw an interception; Stephen Gostkowski missed a field goal; and the Patriots had seven penalties for 60 yards.

They still did enough to pull away early in the fourth quarter and assure an 18th consecutive winning season. That is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind only the Cowboys’ 20 straight winning seasons from 1966-85.

Brady completed 24 of 32 for 311 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He completed passes to nine different receivers. He was one of seven ball carriers.

James White caught seven passes for 92 yards; Josh Gordon caught three passes for 58 yards and a touchdown; and James Develin ran for two touchdowns.

The Patriots shut down Adam Thielen, who had only five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown. Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter with the Vikings fighting to come back and ended his day 32-of-44 for 201 yards and a touchdown.

Dalvin Cook ran for 84 yards on only nine carries.

  1. Brady moves forward on his kneel down and wanted the ref to give him the extra yard to keep his 1000 LOLOLOLOL

  4. Congrats! 24-10 despite refs gifting Vikes 2 totally BS key calls keeping their failed drives alive.

  5. This thing was iced the second Thielen talked smack to Belichick. Watching him get tossed around for the remainder of the game before setting his own QB up for the final INT was beautiful. I guess they don’t recruit for brains up there above the arctic circle.

  14. If you’re looking for comments from Viking fans, you can find them on a Packer thread. They’re always more interested in what happens in Green Bay than their own team.

  16. Why I hate my Vikes:
    1. Cousins has not been any better than Keenum and now cost us a fortune.
    2. Offensive Coordinator needs to be fired for boring and predicaible plays.
    3. Defense has went backwards this year.
    4. Our team is just boring…no trick plays, no good punt or kickoff returns, nothing but sos

  17. Minnesota was gifted the worst call I’ve ever seen on the 4th down play and their fans are still in here complaining about the officiating.

    If that play is called correctly, NE wins 31-10 and this game is over with 6 minutes left.

  18. Liberalsruineverything says:
    December 2, 2018 at 7:30 pm
    Apparently the Patriots get to mug the receivers the whole game at home. It’s worse than playing at Lambeau

    Let the crying begin

    Did you cry when they Gabe Minnesota the first down when he was stood up on the line

  19. What a chump effort by the Vikings. Familiar script in losing a big game. Expect a similar result against Seattle

  20. “It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t sexy. It wasn’t impressive. It wasn’t overwhelming.”

    What it wasn’t doesn’t matter, what it was does. It was a December game in Foxboro, outside of the penalties the Pats looked like the Pats at home in December. Balanced offense, disciplined D, it’s good to have December Pats back.

    The purples are on to trolling the Pack and we are on to Miami.

  21. wib22 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 7:28 pm
    Texans > Patsies

    September 9, 2018: Patriots 27; Texans 20.

    But whatever works for you in your brain, enjoy.

  22. The Vikings could have just kept Keenum for fraction of a cost and got the same results. It’s back to the drawing board for Zim.

  23. HOME COOKIN’ wow those refs kept the flags in the pocket. Down 10-0 Vikes battle to make it 10-10 then????? Yep good with gravy Pats fans

  25. Announcers talking up De-Flip, ??? Runs are grabbing 12 yars a pop and Coach say run.. So he passes 40+ times.. Cousins was the biggest mistake Minnesota could have made. Lastly, If Rick Spielman doesn’t spen $$$$ and picks on an Offensive line he absolutely needs to go!
    It is so very clear to us, Why the hell can’t Wilf see it?
    If a line is giving up sacks, pressures, hits, and hurries on nearly every passing play, adding so many holding calls…… IT NEEDS attention. Another fact is all the injuries the past 6 years tell us the same thing.. I am ready to stop watching this one trick pony team with Spielman in charge! It went from a 13-3 team to one lucky to get to 7-8-1 this year…

  26. The entire NFC North isn’t doing anything in the playoffs this year. It’s disappointing, I thought they were a tough division.

  27. Congrats to the Pats who won this game. I thought the officiating was shameful but it was a mess both ways. I hope Wayne’s is ok but I fear the worst. But am I the only Vikings fan who hopes Defilipo gets a head coaching job? Watch New England and check out the Bears if you want to see how to be creative and utilize your players skills. I am seriously bummed at how little creativity is in the Vikings play calling. Next year new OC, new Oline coach and good willing a few new Olinemen. BTW was Anthony Barr in this game?

  28. Vikings are a solid but unspectacular team. They will make the playoffs but the SB trophy case will remain empty…..

  29. Wasn’t impressive? They beat a winning-record team by 2 scores with Brady over 300yds against one of the NFL’s 3rd-ranked defense! And Cowboys 20 consecs? – yes but you have to count some pre-merger years. Pats 18 is the most post-merger. And all of it in the era of Parity Rules, making it doubly impressive.

    The Patriots defense is finally starting to jell. They looked entirely different than the units who were gashed early on by Jacksonville and Detroit. They’ll need to sustain their momentum as they have games at Miami and Pittsburgh up next.
  34. Very frustrating not getting 7 when at the 1. Pats looking better overall but still improving. Forget the records, the next 4 games are going to be just as tough as this one.

  35. Well as a Vikings fan, this is just another national embarrassment after another. Choke Cousins proved himself as a horrible QB. You don’t pay a guy $84 million fully guaranteed and get THAT for return. He almost choked away the game last week but Diggs bailed out his awful throw at the end of the game.

    Fire Spielman. Anybody that watched Cousins in DC knows that he has a couple really nice games, and a vast majority of poor performances and some real choke jobs. Cousins is not an downgrade from Keenum, but he certainly isn’t an upgrade in terms of wins and losses, and costs way more.

    Bench Cousins. Let’s see if Simian has any talent. if not, let the Slottr era begin. Cousins is NOT leading this team to anything meaningful.

    Bench Adam Thielan for the drops and his ridiculous childish antics lately. He seems more concerned with stupid TD celebrations these days. What in the world is he doing yelling at BB? That is a BAD look for Thielan and the Vikings. and then he is more concerned with drawing a PI than actually catching a pass, then whines like a child. Embarassing! seriously?! why was he yelling at BB?! for challenging an obvious blunder by the officials? then Thielan responds to that gift from the refs with a drop.

    The defense was actually good today considering the injuries at corner.

    Zimmer and Spielman need to be slapped across the face for how they handled their interior offensive lineman this seaason. What a joke. Worst guards, worst center, and worst left tackle in the NFL. but draft another corner seeing that you can’t keep any of them healthy anyways.

    Congrats, Patriots, looks like you’re on your way to another superbowl run.

    Vikings will NOT make the playoffs, and should not because they don’t deserve it. What an embarrassment. I am so sick and tired of this team choking when the expectations are high. This season has been a complete and total failure.

    oh and cut dan bailey. almost forgot about that one.

  36. Cousins cost the Vikes the game those were dumb throws he gave to the Pats. Brady was decent but got cute with that pick and the defense did its job on to Miami!

  37. “The Patriots defense is finally starting to jell. They looked entirely different than the units who were gashed early on by Jacksonville and Detroit. They’ll need to sustain their momentum as they have games at Miami and Pittsburgh up next.”

    And while the Pats D is coming together nicely the Chiefs D gave up 33 to a rancid Raiders offense.

  41. Thought the Vikings would give a better showing. The Pat’s are top notch with a great coach… This Vikings team will not get better until they correct the O-line.

  45. streetyson says:
    December 2, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Congrats! 24-10 despite refs gifting Vikes 2 totally BS key calls keeping their failed drives alive.
    True, but the PI calls for the Patriots were not as bad as the NON PI calls against the Vikings. Patriots can count that as 3 gifts.

  46. wib22 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 7:45 pm
    The Patriots have the 12th man as the refs in Foxborough.

    Can’t win!

    This sounds like a fan of a team who had a RB that was supposed to run in the ball instead of passing for a sure TD or a team that was ahead then had a meltdown against the GOAT#12 and company.

  47. Streetyson….pats fan even complain about the refs in a win. America will be a better place when the patriots finally have to endure a losing season. Most classless fans in all of sports. That beer in tyreek hills face is another fine example

  48. At least your team still has a shot at the playoffs Viking fans. Try losing to the Cardinals at home if you think your day was bad.

  49. walker1191 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 7:34 pm
    Minnesota was gifted the worst call I’ve ever seen on the 4th down play and their fans are still in here complaining about the officiating.
    It’s what they always do.
    And if it’s not the officiating, it’s an NFL conspiracy to hold their team back. Or then it’s just bad luck.
    As Packer fans we’re so used to it.
    We just ask them to take off their tinfoil hats and try and tune them out.

  50. The key to the game was the Patriots allowing no YAC at all to the Viking receivers – as that’s where most of their yards and scores come from.

  51. $84 M down the drain! The Viking will be lucky if they are a winning football team at the end of the season. I say it again the Kirk Cousins free agent signing will go down as the worst signing in NFL history. A 13-3 team that lost in the NFC Championship game last season won’t make the playoff this season after giving Kirk Cousins $84 M guaranteed. Kirk Cousins never plays well or wins big games, Kirk has a 4-20 record against top teams in the NFL.

  52. Can’t win!

    This sounds like a fan of a team who had a RB that was supposed to run in the ball instead of passing for a sure TD or a team that was ahead then had a meltdown against the GOAT#12 and company.

    Or maybe just exposing the hypocrisy of this cheating franchise

  53. It was almost hilarious seeing Thielan jawing with Bilicheat..
    Any coach can ask for a review, and Thielan had no right jawing
    at him. Meanwhile, It’s always great here at work to see the Barneys lose.
    ..here’s hoping to celibrate Minnie-soda going to 6-6-1 after next week’s
    beatdown..

  54. Seriously? You got your butt kicked for all but one two minutes drive, and you’re griping about the refs?
    This just in; it’s the NFL. The refs always suck.
    But they can’t block and tackle.
    Face facts, this year’s team is not as good as last year’s. And we all know how that worked out…

  55. Meh win.

    I only caught the 2nd half but Gronk didn’t fight for the yard, then missed the block, then got the hold. The PATS elected to only pay him for performance. Unfortunately for everyone (Gron, Pats, Fans) they forgot to make it based upon in game stats. Since he got injured he can’t hit the total goals. instead he is out of the bonus for the rest of the year. Gronk is great but the PATS set him up to lower his effort!

  57. Jeffrey Julian says:
    December 2, 2018 at 7:55 pm
    Streetyson….pats fan even complain about the refs in a win. America will be a better place when the patriots finally have to endure a losing season. Most classless fans in all of sports. That beer in tyreek hills face is another fine example
    Hill should be behind bars. Getting beer thrown at him isn’t enough

  58. Pats D is coming together. I’ve seen them attack more in the last two weeks than seemingly the last ten years. Refreshing.

  59. Cook averaged 9.3 yards per rushing attempt.
    Cousins averaged 4.6 yards per passing attempt.
    And the guy calling the plays who gave Cook nine rushes vs 44 passes is a hot commodity?
    Seems off.

