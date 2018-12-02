Raiders show spark, Chiefs move quickly to douse it

AP

Even though the Raiders are pretty terrible, they are still playing with some measure of pride.

Or at least a chip on their shoulder.

They narrowed the Chiefs lead to 13-7 just before halftime, but that didn’t last long, as the Chiefs drove for a touchdown in under a minute and were up 19-7 at the break.

The game has featured a good bit of extra-curricular activity. It would be misleading to say they were brawling or even fighting, but the game has a certain edge.

The Raiders alternated punts and fumbles before embarking on an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive, with Doug Martin plunging in for the score.

The Chiefs responded immediately, needing just 57 seconds to go 82 yards, with Travis Kelce adding his second score of the day.