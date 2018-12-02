Rare positive in Bills passing game brings cuts Dolphins lead to 7-6

Getty Images

The Bills finished the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with one completed pass for a loss of six yards and they remained without another completion more than three minutes into the second quarter.

That’s when Josh Allen finally connected with a wideout and got the Bills on the scoreboard. Zay Jones kept his feet in while catching a pass at the back of the end zone and the Bills had their first points of the day.

They weren’t able to draw even with the Dolphins, however. Steven Hauschka missed his first extra point of the season and the score is 7-6 Dolphins with over 11 minutes to play in the first half.

The Bills will try to make up the rest of the gap without center Russell Bodine. He’s been ruled out with a leg injury.

Buffalo’s defense came close to putting some points on the board in the first quarter on consecutive sacks of Ryan Tannehill. The second one saw officials rule Tannehill was able to get out of the end zone to the 1-yard-line and the call stood after being challenged by Bills head coach Sean McDermott.