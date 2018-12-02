Ravens off to early lead on Falcons

AP

Lamar Jackson may look more exciting than he is, simply by comparison.

But the Ravens rookie quarterback continues to make exciting plays, and perhaps make the starting job his own.

Jackson just ran for a 13-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a 7-3 lead over the Falcons.

The scoring play was an option, but Jackson kept the ball and ran it in himself, showing the kind of versatility he brings them. He also completed 3-of-4 passes for 44 yards, showing some nice touch along the way.

The Ravens have won two straight with Jackson under center for the injured Joe Flacco (hip), but both those games were at home, making this Jackson’s first road start.