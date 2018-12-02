Report: Chris Harris Jr. fractures fibula

AP

The injuries continue to pile up for the Broncos this season.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. fractured his fibula, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Harris was injured late in the first quarter, making a tackle on A.J. Green on a 7-yard reception from Jeff Driskel. He was carted off to the locker room for further evaluation.

He now joins center Matt Paradis (fractured fibula), right guard Ron Leary (torn Achilles), guard Max Garcia (torn ACL), tight end Jeff Heuerman (broken ribs/brused lung) and tight end Jake Butt (torn ACL) on the sideline.

Harris has not missed a regular-season game since 2012.

The Broncos also lost Derek Wolfe in the first half. The defensive end was carted off with a rib injury and is questionable to return.

The team ruled out inside linebacker Josey Jewell with an ankle injury.