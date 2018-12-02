Report: Eric Berry not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Chiefs got safety Eric Berry back on the practice field this week and he’s listed as something other than doubtful for the first time this season, but it appears his game debut will wait a little longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Berry is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Rapoport adds that Berry has had no setbacks to his injured heel since returning to practice this week, so the team likely feels he needs more than a handful of limited practices before returning to full speed. Extended practice time might be even more significant for Berry since he only played a small portion of the first game of last season before tearing his Achilles.

The Chiefs ruled out wide receiver Sammy Watkins on Friday, although their injury report flew under the radar thanks to the Kareem Hunt situation.