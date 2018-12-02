Report: J.J. Watt will “probably” play against Browns

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt made an appearance on Friday’s injury report after a week of limited practices.

Watt was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns due to a knee issue that kept him from taking on a full workload during the week. That didn’t lead to any discussion that he’d miss the game, but the listing made that a possibility that had to be considered.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watt will “probably” be in the lineup against Cleveland. Watt was named the AFC defensive player of the week based on his performance against the Titans last Monday night and has starred all season, so his presence will be a plus as the Texans try for their ninth straight win.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee was also listed as questionable on Friday. Rapoport reports his status will be determined in pregame warmups.