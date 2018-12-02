Report: NFL investigating second incident in which Kareem Hunt punched a man

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is under investigation for more than one violent attack.

Hunt, who was cut by the Chiefs on Friday after video emerged of him punching and kicking a woman in February, is also being investigated by the NFL for an incident in which he punched a man in the face in June, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

If Hunt engaged in a second incident of violence in June, knowing that he was already under scrutiny for the incident in February, that would be the kind of repeat offense that the NFL says its personal conduct policy is designed to prevent. That could mean Hunt will eventually get suspended for more than six games, which the NFL has called the baseline suspension for such incidents.

It is unclear whether the police were involved in the June incident. There have been no reports of Hunt being arrested or facing charges.

But the NFL will suspend even players who aren’t arrested. And if Hunt committed two separate acts of violence, suffice to say he’s going to be suspended for a long time.