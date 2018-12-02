Report: NFL never interviewed Kareem Hunt regarding February incident

Posted by Mike Florio on December 2, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
Getty Images

It’s not clear what the NFL had done before Friday to investigate the February incident at a Cleveland hotel involving now-former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. Based on a new report from ESPN, it’s clear what the NFL didn’t do.

Per Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL did not interview Hunt.

The league also did not interview the alleged victim, claiming that she did not respond to efforts to contact her. While it’s unclear how aggressive those efforts were (and there’s a big difference between calling her cell phone and showing up at her door), it’s clear that the league wouldn’t have to ask more than once to get access to Hunt.

The circumstances cried out for a sit-down with Hunt. As reported by Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com, Hunt repeatedly told the Chiefs that he didn’t even leave the hotel room. So why not lock the story in from the league office’s perspective and then confirm, or debunk, it by talking to other witnesses — regardless of whether the league could or couldn’t have gotten the video? If Hunt says he didn’t leave the hotel room and others say he did, the league would have been justified to conclude that Hunt likewise did whatever the alleged victim claims he did.

The ESPN report contributes to a fair conclusion that the NFL simply decided not to create its own P.R. problem by making a big deal out of something that by all appearances had fizzled out. And the approach would have worked, if someone hadn’t given/sold/whatever the video to TMZ.

10 responses to “Report: NFL never interviewed Kareem Hunt regarding February incident

  2. I was aware of this incident in August while doing my due diligence for fantasy football. If I were the NFL I would’ve felt compelled to investigate it based on the video that went public then. The handling of this contradicts the Ezekiel Elliott investigation, which contradicted the Ray Rice investigation. There is no consistency to the NFLs handling of these issues.

  7. Depends on the market, I guess. Boston and Dallas – big markets… go after Brady and Elliott. Kansas City – small market… don’t try too hard with Hunt.

    NFL can’t seem ti get it right even when they know they got it wrong the time before. Makes no sense. And if the owners really want to clean this up, they know what to do – but since the league leadership is in no danger of removal, the owners apparently are not concerned.

  8. The NFL didn’t break any laws that I’m aware of. Everyone in America is not a choir boy, including a few NFL players. I love Roger Goodell and the NFL. Ever since Tom Brady got caught cheating, a lot of his fans have been trying to make Goodell the scapegoat for everything that’s wrong in our country. We have lots of lawyers, judges, courts, and juries. I’m confident in our legal system. Not 100%, but it’s the best in the world (at least that’s what we always said when we all had pride in our country). If we don’t like our justice system then we should try to change that. We saw how Kaepernick was treated when he questioned our justice system. He’s out of football. Adrian Peterson is still playing. I guess we’ll just have to go with the flow. Kareem Hunt is a choir boy compared to Adrian Peterson.

