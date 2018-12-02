Report: Reuben Foster agrees to remain on Commissioner Exempt list

AP

Washington linebacker Reuben Foster was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list after last week’s arrest on a domestic violence charge and he reportedly won’t be trying to force his way off the list in the near future.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Foster has agreed to remain on the list while his case makes its way through the legal system.

Foster was claimed off of waivers by Washington after being released by the 49ers in the wake of his arrest. The team said Foster “will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL” before they will consider putting him on the field, so accepting his placement on the exempt list does not come as a great surprise.

Foster will be paid while on the list, but is ineligible to play or practice. It is unlikely that a resolution to his case or change in his status will come before the end of the 2018 season.