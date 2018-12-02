RGIII: Sunday was a “special moment”

Getty Images

The Ravens had to replace quarterback Lamar Jackson during Sunday’s game when he went to get a concussion evaluation and that meant that Robert Griffin III got to play in a regular season game for the first time since the last week of the 2016 season.

Griffin led a 14-play drive for a field goal after entering the game in the third quarter and then returned to the bench once Jackson was cleared to return in time for the next Baltimore possession. The appearance turned out to be a brief one, but it was one that Griffin relished because he couldn’t be sure he’d even get that much playing time again.

“Personally, it’s emotional because a year ago no one thought I’d be playing in the NFL ever again,” Griffin said, via the team’s website. “That was a special moment for me, but I tried not to make that the focal point of what was going on. We were in the heat of the game and we needed to get the win.”

Griffin completed 2-of-4 passes for 21 yards while piloting the Ravens to points that would contribute to their 26-16 victory.