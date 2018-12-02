Sam Darnold officially out for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

It looked like Josh McCown was on track to start at quarterback against the Titans on Friday, it was reported to be the case on Sunday morning and it became official on Sunday afternoon when the Jets released their list of inactive players.

First-round pick Sam Darnold is out for the third straight week with a foot injury. Darnold returned to practice this week, so a Week 14 return to the lineup may be in the cards. For now, though, Davis Webb will continue to back up McCown.

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews is inactive for the Jets, so he won’t play against the team he was with to start the season. Matthews asked to be released and signed with the Jets last month, but has not caught a pass in three appearances.

Saftey Dane Cruikshank, running back David Fluellen, running back Dalyn Dawkins, linebacker Kamalei Correa, guard Aaron Stinnie, tackle Tyler Marz and defensive end Matt Dickerson are out for Tennessee. Cornerback Derrick Jones, defensive back Jeremy Clark, linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi and offensive lineman Ben Braden round out the Jets inactives.