Seahawks keep rolling toward the playoffs, easily beat the 49ers

Getty Images

The Seahawks were mathematically eliminated from NFC West contention when the Rams won today. But that doesn’t seem to bother them.

Seattle is still poised to make the playoffs, with a 43-16 win over San Francisco today improving the Seahawks to 7-5 and giving them an excellent chance of earning a wild card berth.

The win came thanks to an excellent game from Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw for touchdowns on three of his first six passes to give Seattle a big early lead. Running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny also played well.

For the 49ers, young quarterback Nick Mullens continues to show promise, but he’s leading an undermanned offensive attack, and he put up a lot of his yards after his team had fallen far behind. And 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan looks like he’s getting worn down by all the losing. He incurred a 15-yard penalty for screaming at an official today.

By contrast, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll looks rejuvenated. Some saw this as a rebuilding year in Seattle, but this team doesn’t need to rebuild. They’re playoff contenders with what they have right now, a young and talented team that’s playing hard heading into the home stretch.