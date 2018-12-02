Seahawks re-enact Richard Sherman’s famous tip as TD celebration

Getty Images

Richard Sherman is back in Seattle, and his old teammates paid tribute to him.

After a Seahawks touchdown in the first quarter against Sherman’s 49ers, they re-enacted Sherman’s famous tipped pass in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers five years ago.

Today’s celebration took place in the same corner of the same end zone where Sherman made his famous play.

Whether the Seahawks saw the celebration as an homage to Sherman or a way of mocking their teammate-turned-rival, we’re not sure. But considering that Doug Baldwin, a good friend of Sherman’s, was involved, we suspect it was friendly. And it was one of the better touchdown celebrations we’ve seen.