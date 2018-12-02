Steelers go over the top to take early lead

AP

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

The Chargers missed a field goal. And the Steelers just made a big play.

The Steelers needed just four plays to take a 7-0 lead over the Chargers, with James Conner‘s 1-yard run the least dramatic of the bunch.

The fact it was immediately preceded by Ben Roethlisberger‘s 46-yard strike to Antonio Brown made a lot of plays pale in comparison.

The Steelers had a field position advantage, because the Chargers (of course) missed a 52-yard field goal on the previous series, with Michael Badgley‘s attempt sliding just outside the left upright. It was a strange call, bypassing a fourth-and-1 at the Steelers 34 to try a long kick, but it’s the Chargers.