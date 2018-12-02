Steelers have an unprecedented home collapse

Getty Images

When the Steelers began to find their groove earlier this year, linebacker T.J. Watt explained to PFT that, when the Steelers get a lead, they can play their preferred brand of football. And, for decades, getting a 14-point lead at home had been enough to seal the deal.

On Sunday night, the Steelers endured an unprecedented collapse at home.

NBC noted after the 33-30 loss to the Chargers that the Steelers now have a record of 220-1-2 at home when up by 14 or more points. Which makes tonight’s home loss when up by 14 or more points a first in franchise history.

The loss also drops the Steelers to 7-4-1, giving them a lead of only one-half game over the Ravens for the AFC North lead, with four to play. And the Steelers still must face the Patriots and the Saints.

If the Steelers end up not winning the division, there will be plenty of reasons for it. Tonight’s loss, coming after a 23-7 lead at the half, may stand out the most.