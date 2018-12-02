Steelers up 23-7 at halftime on Chargers

AP

Ben Roethlisberger‘s radio show this week should be fun, as he ought to be in a good mood. But it would also be interesting to hear if he blames himself.

The Steelers have built a 23-7 lead over the Chargers at halftime, it could have been a much bigger margin but for a pair of mistakes from the Steelers quarterback.

A week after blaming teammates, he threw an ugly interception to Chargers safety Derwin James, and later missed a wide-open Justin Hunter for a would-be touchdown.

Then again, he’s also hit Antonio Brown alone for 117 yards and a touchdown, so he’s built up a margin. Roethlisberger was 15-of-25 for 172 yards in the first half, with the touchdown and the pick.

The Chargers got one with an asterisk late in the first quarter, with Travis Benjamin hauling in a deep ball from Philip Rivers.

The play should have been waved off immediatley, as right tackle Sam Tevi was blatantly offsides. Officials have been fired for missing similar calls in Chargers games, but the play stood.