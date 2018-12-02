Stefon Diggs expected to play on Sunday

Getty Images

The last time Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice time but said he’d play, he didn’t. This time around, with Diggs out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday and limited on Friday but Diggs saying he’ll play, he apparently will.

Per multiple reports, Diggs is expected to play on Sunday at New England.

The situation isn’t as clear for cornerback Xavier Rhodes. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rhodes’ availability will be determined during pregame warmups.

The fact that Rhodes even has a chance to play is a stunner, given the apparent severity of the hamstring injury he suffered last Sunday night against the Packers. During the week, coach Mike Zimmer suggested that Rhodes tends to embellish injuries. If the Vikings want to have a chance against the Patriots, they’ll need to hope that Rhodes stop, flop, and grab of his upper leg/lower butt was an act.