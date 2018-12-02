Texans dominating Browns, up 23-0 at halftime

AP

Baker Mayfield has thrown three interceptions, including a pick-six, as the Texans have dominated the Browns on both sides of the ball.

Houston leads 23-0 at halftime.

Mayfield had not thrown three interceptions in the first half of a game since September 2013 when he played for Texas Tech in a game against TCU. Mayfield transferred to Oklahoma after the season.

The Texans have befuddled Mayfield, who is only 5-of-12 for 46 yards.

The Browns have only 74 yards.

Zach Cunningham scored on a 38-yard interception return, and Johnathan Joseph and Andre Hal had picks that led to field goals.

The Texans have scored on all but one possession, gaining 262 yards.

Deshaun Watson has completed 17 of 22 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins has six catches for 79 yards.

Lamar Miller has rushed for 46 yards on 12 carries.

The Browns do have three sacks of Watson, including two by Myles Garrett.