Texans get opening field goal

AP

The Browns sacked Deshaun Watson twice. That’s the only reason the Texans settled for a field goal on their opening drive.

Otherwise, Houston did pretty much whatever it wanted.

Lamar Miller had four carries for 20 yards. Watson completed all four passes for 42 yards.

Myles Garrett had a violent takedown of Watson in the pocket. While Watson wanted a flag for a horsecollar, which it was, there is no horsecollar penalty in the pocket. The play, though, makes a case that maybe there should be.

The Texans overcame that sack with a 17-yard pass from Watson to DeAndre Hopkins.

They couldn’t overcome the second, which Emmanuel Ogbah got credit for after Watson lost his footing.

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 35-yard field goal.