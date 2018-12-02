Texans win ninth consecutive by rolling over Browns

AP

The Texans have the NFL’s longest active winning streak, extending it to nine games with an easy victory over the Browns.

Houston dominated Cleveland from start to finish, forcing four turnovers and gaining 384 yards in a 29-13 victory.

The Texans lead the AFC South by three games after Indianapolis’ loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. The Colts play at Houston next week.

The Browns kept shooting themselves in the foot. Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions that led to 13 Houston points, including a pick-six by Zach Cunningham.

Houston led 23-0 at halftime.

Cleveland threatened to make it a game, though, opening the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard Nick Chubb touchdown run.

On the Browns’ next possession, they had a 76-yard touchdown from Mayfield to Antonio Callaway nullified by a holding penalty on offensive tackle Greg Robinson. That would have cut the Texans’ lead to 26-14. Two plays later, Mayfield hit Callaway for 71 yards, but Justin Reid knocked the ball from Callaway before he reached the end zone.

Aaron Colvin recovered for the Texans in the end zone.

Lamar Miller had another 100-yard day running the ball, with 103 yards on 19 carries. Alfred Blue added 54 yards on 13 carries and had a 29-yard touchdown nullified by a holding penalty in the final two minutes.

Deshaun Watson completed 22 of 31 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. He did take four sacks, including 1.5 by Myles Garrett.

DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 91 yards.

Mayfield, who had only 46 passing yards in the first half, finished 29-of-43 for 397 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Jarvis Landry caught six passes for 103 yards.