Titans come back to beat Jets 26-22

The Titans fell behind by 16 points in the first half remained behind the Jets for the first 29:24 of the second half, but they came out of the game with a win.

Marcus Mariota hit wide receiver Corey Davis for an 11-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left to play and the Titans got a 26-22 win. The touchdown came on a third down and it was the first time all night that the Titans converted a play in that situation.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown tried to lead a comeback, but Malcolm Butler picked him off to end the competitive portion of the proceedings.

The drive for the game-tying points came with a couple of helping hands from the Jets. Linebacker Jordan Jenkins was called for illegal use of the hands to wipe out a sack of Mariota and cornerback Trumaine Johnson was flagged for a facemask on a play that saw Mariota run for 25 yards.

The Jets were penalized 11 times for 96 yards overall and that lack of discipline has been an issue throughout their current six-game losing streak. The fouls wouldn’t have mattered if the offense could have generated touchdowns instead of five Jason Myers field goals. The only trip to the end zone came when Johnson picked off Mariota and returned the ball 31 yards for a score in the first quarter.

Mariota was 20-of-35 for 282 yards and two touchdowns along with that interception. That didn’t make for a pretty afternoon of football, but he got the team 13 points in the fourth quarter to snap a two-game losing streak and keep hopes of playoff contention alive in Tennessee. They’ll try to keep those fires burning against the Jaguars on Thursday night.