Tom Brady on 1,000 career rushing yards: I’m not going to save the ball

There has been much written about Tom Brady‘s skills as a football player and there will be much written on that topic in the future, but little of it will deal with his running ability.

Brady has made his living throwing the ball, but the short gains as a runner have piled up over the years and Brady reached 1,000 rushing yards for his career by picking up five yards in Sunday’s win over the Vikings. Brady appeared to be careful about moving forward on his final kneeldowns and said after the game that “I’m not trying to go backwards.”

Brady said he was most excited about getting the win when asked about the milestone.

“I don’t know. I’m not going to save the ball,” Brady said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t know where it went. But, yeah, just played a lot of football and obviously I’m not a scrambler, but hopefully I can make a couple plays running for it. Made a good third down on that one. I just give a lot of credit to the offensive line. They blocked their tails off today against a good front, and I don’t want to make too much of a 4 or 5-yard gain. That wasn’t really the difference in the game.”

Brady also threw for 311 yards, which leaves him at 69,501 career passing yards, and threw one touchdown. That’s the 508th of his career, which ties Brett Favre for third on the all-time list.