Week 13 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Panthers: G Brendan Mahon, CB Lorenzo Doss, G Amini Silatolu, DE Marquis Haynes, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith, DT Vernon Butler

Buccaneers: WR DeSean Jackson, CB M.J. Stewart, CB Carlton Davis, T Demar Dotson, QB Ryan Griffin, CB Brent Grimes, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Ravens at Falcons

Ravens: S Tony Jefferson, QB Joe Flacco, WR Jordan Lasley, LB Tim Williams, T James Hurst, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Zach Sieler

Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Keith Tandy, S Ryan Neal, DE Steven Means, T Matt Gono

Broncos at Bengals

Broncos: LB Shaq Barrett, CB Tramaine Brock, LB Brandon Marshall, DE DeMarcus Walker, LB Jeff Holland, OL Sam Jones, G Nico Falah

Bengals: WR Josh Malone, CB Tony McRae, WR Auden Tate, LB Brandon Bell, T Cedric Ogbuehi, T Cordy Glenn, DE Kasim Edebali

Rams at Lions

Rams: DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, RB John Kelly, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, TE Johnny Mundt, DT Tanzel Smart

Lions: RB Kerryon Johnson, FB Nick Bellore, WR Brandon Powell, TE Michael Roberts, DE Kerry Hyder, CB Teez Tabor, LB Trevor Bates

Cardinals at Packers

Cardinals: LB Deone Bucannon, WR Chad Williams, CB Quinten Rollins, CB Dontae Johnson, LB Thurston Armbrister, OL D.J. Humphries, DL Cameron Malveaux

Packers: S Kentrell Brice, S Raven Greene, RB Tra Carson, QB Tim Boyle, CB Kevin King, CB Bashaud Breeland, OL Alex Light

Bills at Dolphins

Bills: QB Derek Anderson, G John Miller, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, CB Ryan Lewis, G Vladimir Ducasse, T Conor McDermott, TE Logan Thomas

Dolphins: QB David Fales, C Travis Swanson, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR Danny Amendola, TE A.J. Derby

Bears at Giants

Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Kevin White, DB Sherrick McManis, RB Benny Cunningham, OL Rashaad Coward, WR Javon Wims, DT Nick Williams

Giants: TE Evan Engram, LB B.J. Goodson, QB Alex Tanney, S Kamrin Moore, LB Lorenzo Carter, C Evan Brown, DT John Jenkins

Colts at Jaguars

Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox, C Ryan Kelly, OL Le’Raven Clark, S Corey Moore, DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Clive Walford, RB Jonathan Williams

Jaguars: WR D.J. Chark, CB Tre Herndon, CB Quenton Meeks, LB Blair Brown, DT Eli Ankou, DE Lerentee McCray, OL Josh Walker

Browns at Texans

Browns: OL Austin Corbett, QB Drew Stanton, DB Juston Burris, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Chad Thomas, DL Carl Davis

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, WR Vyncint Smith, CB Natrell Jamerson, CB Deante Burton, LB Duke Ejiofor, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath