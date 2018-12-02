Week 13 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Panthers at Buccaneers
Panthers: G Brendan Mahon, CB Lorenzo Doss, G Amini Silatolu, DE Marquis Haynes, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith, DT Vernon Butler
Buccaneers: WR DeSean Jackson, CB M.J. Stewart, CB Carlton Davis, T Demar Dotson, QB Ryan Griffin, CB Brent Grimes, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Ravens at Falcons
Ravens: S Tony Jefferson, QB Joe Flacco, WR Jordan Lasley, LB Tim Williams, T James Hurst, FB Patrick Ricard, DT Zach Sieler
Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Keith Tandy, S Ryan Neal, DE Steven Means, T Matt Gono
Broncos at Bengals
Broncos: LB Shaq Barrett, CB Tramaine Brock, LB Brandon Marshall, DE DeMarcus Walker, LB Jeff Holland, OL Sam Jones, G Nico Falah
Bengals: WR Josh Malone, CB Tony McRae, WR Auden Tate, LB Brandon Bell, T Cedric Ogbuehi, T Cordy Glenn, DE Kasim Edebali
Rams at Lions
Rams: DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, RB John Kelly, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, TE Johnny Mundt, DT Tanzel Smart
Lions: RB Kerryon Johnson, FB Nick Bellore, WR Brandon Powell, TE Michael Roberts, DE Kerry Hyder, CB Teez Tabor, LB Trevor Bates
Cardinals at Packers
Cardinals: LB Deone Bucannon, WR Chad Williams, CB Quinten Rollins, CB Dontae Johnson, LB Thurston Armbrister, OL D.J. Humphries, DL Cameron Malveaux
Packers: S Kentrell Brice, S Raven Greene, RB Tra Carson, QB Tim Boyle, CB Kevin King, CB Bashaud Breeland, OL Alex Light
Bills at Dolphins
Bills: QB Derek Anderson, G John Miller, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, CB Ryan Lewis, G Vladimir Ducasse, T Conor McDermott, TE Logan Thomas
Dolphins: QB David Fales, C Travis Swanson, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR Danny Amendola, TE A.J. Derby
Bears at Giants
Bears: QB Mitchell Trubisky, WR Kevin White, DB Sherrick McManis, RB Benny Cunningham, OL Rashaad Coward, WR Javon Wims, DT Nick Williams
Giants: TE Evan Engram, LB B.J. Goodson, QB Alex Tanney, S Kamrin Moore, LB Lorenzo Carter, C Evan Brown, DT John Jenkins
Colts at Jaguars
Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox, C Ryan Kelly, OL Le’Raven Clark, S Corey Moore, DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Clive Walford, RB Jonathan Williams
Jaguars: WR D.J. Chark, CB Tre Herndon, CB Quenton Meeks, LB Blair Brown, DT Eli Ankou, DE Lerentee McCray, OL Josh Walker
Browns at Texans
Browns: OL Austin Corbett, QB Drew Stanton, DB Juston Burris, OL Desmond Harrison, TE Pharaoh Brown, DL Chad Thomas, DL Carl Davis
Texans: WR Keke Coutee, WR Vyncint Smith, CB Natrell Jamerson, CB Deante Burton, LB Duke Ejiofor, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath