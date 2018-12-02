Will Kareem Hunt go unclaimed on waivers?

AP

It’s a question that was pondered here on Saturday, and in the aftermath of Kareem Hunt‘s Sunday morning interview it needs to be asked again.

Will one of the NFL’s teams claim Kareem Hunt on waivers?

Multiple league sources have opined to PFT that Hunt won’t be claimed. The thinking is that no team will assume a P.R. firestorm now (regardless of the internal philosophical approach to giving safe harbor to a player who would commit violence against a woman) in exchange for having dibs on Hunt later, especially when it’s not quite clear when “later” will arrive. The February incident coupled with the June incident could result in a suspension that lasts deep into the 2019 season, providing a vague benefit against a clear cost.

The Reuben Foster situation adds to the dilemma. Given the strong reaction to Washington’s decision to claim Foster on waivers, one that prompted a string of unforced P.R. errors by the team, ownership of any/every team may be far less inclined approve the move.

Video also becomes a major factor, obviously. Foster’s actual or alleged transgressions weren’t caught on camera. Hunt’s February incident was. Throw in the fact that Hunt lied to the Chiefs about the situation, it will not be easy for any team to justify taking a flier on a guy who could simply be signed as a free agent at some point when things have died down — and when his punishment is known.

Then there’s the fact, as one source explained it to PFT, that multiple teams had Hunt removed from the draft board due to non-football concerns at Toledo. Those teams won’t likely be changing their position.

Again, 31 teams can scream and shout “NO!” It only takes one team to whisper, “Yes.” And any team that is thinking about claiming Hunt would have a strong incentive to create the impression that no one will be claiming Hunt, in order to reduce the competition for him.

Talent continues to override plenty of non-talent considerations, and Hunt has shown that he possesses a significant degree of both. If there’s a team out there that covets the possibility of securing the rights to a running back who could help with a 2019 push to the playoffs and that is willing to take the short-term criticism for giving Hunt a second chance, he could still be claimed on waivers.