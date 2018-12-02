Xavier Rhodes, Stefon Diggs are active

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes will try to play through a hamstring injury that had him as questionable to play today. He got “a couple plays” in practice during the week.

The Vikings also have receiver Stefon Diggs active. He was questionable with a knee injury.

Minnesota already had ruled out receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) and tight end David Morgan (knee). Its other inactives are quarterback Kyle Sloter, running back Mike Boone, linebacker Devante Downs, center Brett Jones and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes.

The Patriots’ inactives are defensive tackle Danny Shelton, cornerback Duke Dawson, defensive end Derek Rivers, defensive end Keionta Davis, cornerback Keion Crossen, offensive lineman James Ferentz and tight end Dwayne Allen (knee).