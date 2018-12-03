49ers rule out Matt Brieda for this week; Marquise Goodwin returns

Getty Images

49ers running back Matt Breida aggravated his ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to Seattle. It is bad enough that coach Kyle Shanahan already has ruled out Breida for the 49ers’ Week 14 game against the Broncos, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Breida played only 10 snaps, getting eight touches for 57 yards.

Jeff Wilson had 23 touches for 134 yards from scrimmage in Bredia’s absence.

Shanahan also ruled out safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) for Sunday and announced that defensive end Dekoda Watson will go on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin returned to the team Monday after missing two games while dealing with a family issue. Shanahan expects Goodwin to play this week.

Goodwin has 17 catches for 339 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.