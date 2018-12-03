A.J. Green in boot, no other update on status

Getty Images

After wide receiver A.J. Green hurt his toe again in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick suggested Green should consider shutting things down for the season with an eye toward the 2019 season.

Green was resistant to the idea before making his return from three games on the sideline, but we haven’t heard anything from the wide receiver since he was hurt against Denver. Reporters in Cincinnati did see Green wearing a protective boot on Monday.

Head coach Marvin Lewis didn’t offer any substantive updates about Green’s condition on Monday, but getting hurt after missing three games certainly isn’t a good sign for his chances of a quick return to action.

The Bengals could make a move to put Green on injured reserve at any time. If nothing happens on that front, Wednesday’s practice report would be the latest point that the team provides an update.